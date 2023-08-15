Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 18:01

São Paulo, 08/14 – The government of Paraná is going to launch tomorrow, at 10 am, its Crop Plan, referring to the 2023/24 cycle, informed today, in a note, the Ocepar System. The entity representing the cooperatives added that, among the measures to be announced by the state government, are the release of R$ 54.3 billion for funding and investment, both for family farmers and for medium and large producers.

According to the Ocepar System, the money “comes from several sources, including credit unions, Banco do Brasil and the Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South (BRDE)”, it says, in the note, and adds: “According to the government , is the largest availability of resources in history for the sector”.

At the same event, the Ocepar System said that news from Banco do Agricultor Paranaense will be announced. “One of them is that the State will assume 100% of the interest on loans contracted by properties managed by women registered in the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf)”, he informs. “The State will also bear the interest on financing for investments in renewable energy, whether solar or biomass, and irrigation for all Pronaf members, in addition to subsidizing part of the interest on investments by medium and large entrepreneurs.”

In the scope of the Coopera Paraná program, the Ocepar System comments, in the note, that the novelties of the state programs for the sector will be detailed, such as the Support Program for Family Farming Cooperatives (Coopera Paraná), Direct Purchase, Children’s Milk and investments in rural roads. “There will also be the announcement of a program to protect water sources on agricultural properties, in addition to the presentation of the social report of the actions of IDR-Paraná.”