The Government of the State of Paraná, together with DIO – technology education and recruitment startup -, announces new vacancies for the Qualifica Mais Program, an action created to open training opportunities for young people from Paraná.

The partnership offers two courses: First Steps in Technology and First Steps for Website Creation. The first is an immersion for those who are starting their studies in the tech sector, which teaches everything from how to develop software to how to strengthen their professional career. The second teaches web development and website creation, as well as HTML and CSS principles.

“With the programs, we aim to present the tools and prove that the technology sector is not ‘a beast with 7 heads’, as many people think. In this way, it will be possible to fill the market demand for prepared professionals”, points out Iglá Generoso, CEO of DIO.

Both courses are 100% free and, at the end of the course, training certificates will be issued. There is also an opportunity to be hired by DIO partner companies.

To sign up for the Technology First Steps Bootcamp for free, access this link and to enroll in Bootcamp First Steps to Website Creation just click here. Applications are open until June 30th.
























