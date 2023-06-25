Estadão Contenti

06/24/2023 – 5:06 pm

The government of Paraná confirmed this Saturday, 24, the detection of the first case of avian flu in the State in 2023. As the infection was detected in a wild bird, the State and Brazil maintain the sanitary status of free of the disease, informed the Agency of Agricultural Defense (Adapar), in a note.

“Thus, there is no impact on international trade in poultry products. There is also no risk in the consumption of meat and eggs, as the disease is not transmitted through consumption”, says Adapar.

The case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was registered in a wild bird in the municipality of Antonina, on the coast of Paraná, on Friday, 23rd. According to the agency, surveillance actions in domestic and wild birds were intensified after the diagnosis.







