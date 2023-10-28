The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizoannounced this Friday a ban on new metal mining concessions, but maintained the contract with a Canadian company that sparked massive protests a week ago in the country.

The government decided to issue a decree that “declare the prohibition of granting new concessions of metallic minerals throughout the national territory”, Cortizo announced in a message to the country on television, without mentioning a word about the controversial contract with First Quantum Minerals.

“All new metal mining applications and also those that are currently in process will be rejected outright,” the president added, indicating that “this ban will be effective as of today.”

Cortizo, who signed the decree in front of the camera, said that he made this decision “taking into account the different positions of society in relation to the issue of mining,” but his announcement did not calm the spirits in a protest of thousands of people that is taking place this Friday in the financial center of the capital.

‘They are robbing you’

Thousands of Panamanians marched again to demand the repeal of the contract with the Canadian company, which exploits the largest copper mine in Central America in the country’s Caribbean.

The crowd gathered in the afternoon on Balboa Avenue, the waterfront that borders the capital, and advanced along 50th Street towards the financial district, AFP journalists observed.

“You who are looking, yes, they are robbing you too,” the protesters chanted under a light drizzle, while they banged pots and pans and waved Panamanian tricolor flags.

The demonstrations began a week ago and have brought together thousands of people, something unusual in this country of 4.2 million inhabitants.

“The government has not been listening to us, it has used all means to repress, to suppress information,” Felipe Chon, an activist from “Get out of the networks”, one of the organizations calling for the protest, told AFP.

“The mine has been a bad deal for the nation, because of the ecological damage they have done,” Alfredo Fonseca, who works in the aviation sector, told AFP.

At the beginning, mainly workers called by the powerful construction union participated, but teachers, environmentalists, students, doctors, religious people, transporters and employees from other sectors began to join.

Throughout the week there have been street blockades in the capital and other cities, included in the Inter-American highway that connects the country with the rest of Central America. Classes were suspended all week.

In some areas there have been riots, clashes between police who use tear gas and young people who throw stones and other objects at them.

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against the government contract with the Canadian mining company First Quantum – and its subsidiary Minera Panamá – in Panama City, Panama, on October 26, 2023.

‘Legisladrones’

The protest intensified last Friday after Cortizo sanctioned the law that establishes the mining contract, approved a few hours before by Congress.

“We have a (National) Assembly full of ‘legislators’ who look out for themselves and not for the people they should see,” Ixel Vásquez, 62, who works in real estate, told AFP at the march.

The protesters demand the repeal of that law that sealed the agreement signed this year between the mining company and the government, negotiated after the Supreme Court declared the original exploitation contract unconstitutional in 2017.

The government defends the contract arguing that it contemplates minimum annual contributions from the mining company to the State of 375 million dollars, ten times the amount of the initial agreement.

In addition, the company and the government point out that the mine generates 8,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs, and contributes 4% of GDP to the Panamanian economy.

The contract allows the mining company to operate in Panama for 20 years, extendable for another 20. Since February 2019, the open pit mine, located on the Caribbean coast, produces about 300,000 tons of copper concentrate per year.

AFP