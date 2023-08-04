Already as it had been speculating, Venezuela announced the prohibition of the use, sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes or vapers.

The measure was established in Official Gazette No. 42,682 dated August 1, 2023. The text details the prohibition on the manufacture, storage, distribution, circulation, commercialization, import and export, as well as the prohibition of consumption, advertising , promotion, and sponsorship.

The manufacture, import, export, distribution, marketing, use, advertising and promotion of these devices was already regulated in the country, pBut the Executive considered that progress should be made in the prohibition of the sale.

“I would tell our medical and scientific teams to study the possibility of prohibiting the sale, in national territory, of these devices that are harmful to health, that make the lungs sick, make the bronchial tubes sick, and create serious problems,” said the president. Nicolás Maduro during his weekly program Con Maduro Más, at the end of June.

At that time, he asked the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, to work on the ban.

In Venezuela there are regulations for the consumption of cigarettes and all public and office environments are part of the “smoke free” regulations. Each establishment must carry a sign indicating the smoking ban, to which this new one is added.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

