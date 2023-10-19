He The government chaired by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua released 12 priests this Wednesday and sent them to the Vatican after an agreement with the Holy See.

Among those religious, however, Bishop Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, who has refused to leave the country, is not there.

Through a statement, the Government of Nicaragua explained that “after holding fruitful conversations with the Holy See” An agreement was reached for the transfer to the Vatican of 12 priests “who, for different reasons, were prosecuted, and that they traveled to Rome, Italy, this afternoon.”

In the note, the Nicaraguan Executive said that “this agreement reached with the intercession of high authorities of the Catholic Church of Nicaragua and in the Vatican represents the permanent will and commitment to find solutions, in recognition and encouragement of so much faith and hope that always encourages Nicaraguan believers, who are the majority.”

The priests released from prison and sent to the Vatican are Manuel Salvador García Rodríguez, José Leonardo Urbina Rodríguez, Jaime Iván Montesinos Sauceda, Fernando Israel Zamora Silva, Osman José Amador Guillén, and Julio Ricardo Norori Jiménez.

Also Cristóbal Reynaldo Gadea Velásquez, Álvaro José Toledo Amador, José Iván Centeno Tercero, Pastor Eugenio Rodríguez Benavidez, Yessner Cipriano Pineda Meneses, and Ramón Angulo Reyes.

In 2022, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez (Managua, 56 years old) was arrested for conspiracy and propagation of false news.

The priests will be received in Rome by personnel from the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, indicated the Government of Managua.

“I can confirm that the Holy See has been asked to receive 12 priests from Nicaragua, recently released from prison. The Holy See has accepted, they will be received by an official from the Secretariat of State in the afternoon and housed in facilities of the Diocese. of Rome,” reported Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

The list does not include Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced last February to more than 26 years in prison for “treason against the country.” after then refusing to be expelled from Nicaragua to the United States along with 222 other political prisoners.

Álvarez, bishop of the diocese of Matagalpa, apostolic administrator of the diocese of Estelí, both in northern Nicaragua, was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison, stripped of his nationality, and his citizenship rights were also suspended for life for crimes considered “treason.”

The sentence against the senior leader was handed down a day after he did not agree to get on a plane that was going to take him, along with 222 other political prisoners, to the United States, which provoked the indignation of President Ortega, who called him “superb.” ”, “unhinged” and “energúmeno”.

Pope Francis has criticized the Nicaraguan government.

Pope Francis described Ortega’s Executive in Nicaragua as a “rude dictatorship,” a month after that condemnation, according to an interview last March 10.

“With great respect, I have no choice but to think about an imbalance in the person who directs (Ortega). There we have a bishop imprisoned, a very serious, very capable man. “He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile,” Francisco told the Infobae portal.

Ortega, who has described the Church as a “mafia,” declared relations with the Vatican interrupted.

Last July, the bishop left “La Modelo” prison for a few hours, but returned to prison after refusing to leave Nicaragua.

Álvarez is the first bishop arrested, charged and convicted since Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007after coordinating a Government Board from 1979 to 1985, and presided over Nicaragua for the first time from 1985 to 1990.

EFE