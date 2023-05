How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nicaraguan citizens protesting in Panama for the fifth anniversary of the April 2018 demonstrations against the government of Nicaragua. | Photo: EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The government of Nicaragua, through the Ministry of the Interior, closed this Thursday (18) a university belonging to the Archdiocese of Managua, bringing to 25 the number of private higher education institutions that have been banned from operating since December 2021, including seven of foreign origin.

The new closed study center is the Catholic University Inmaculada Concepción, of the Archdiocese of Managua (Ucicam), according to an agreement from the Ministry of the Interior published in the Official Gazette of the country.

The Interior Ministry, which is responsible for controlling and registering NGOs, said the university had voluntarily asked for its dissolution, an agreement reached by its members in an extraordinary assembly held on Jan. 10.

“The General Directorate for Registration and Control of Non-Profit Organizations of the Ministry of the Interior has been ordered to proceed with the cancellation of Ucicam’s registration and perpetual number”, declared the folder.

Ucicam had been operating since June 25, 2012 and, according to the Ministry of the Interior, had not fulfilled its obligations since 2015, “since it failed to report its financial statements and its board of directors”.

The National Congress, with a government majority, has made 14 higher education institutions illegal at the request of the government since December 2021. The other 11 institutions were dissolved by the Ministry of the Interior.