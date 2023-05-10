Program with an investment of BRL 52.9 million will allocate part of the resource to surgery for young people with the intention of combating school dropout

The government of Mato Grosso do Sul, in partnership with the State Departments of Health and Education, launched last Monday (8.May.2023) a program that will offer reconstructive plastic surgeries for pre-adolescents and young people who are victims of bullying in public or private schools. According to the government, the objective of the measure is to reduce school evasion.

The project is part of the initiative MS Saúde: More Health, Less Queues, which aims to reduce queues and take consultations, exams and surgeries to the 79 municipalities of the State. In total, the program will cost R$52.9 million, of which R$45 million in state resources and R$7.9 million in federal resources.

The surgeries offered as “prevention” of bullying will be:

breast reduction in girls or boys;

non-aesthetic surgical treatment of the ear; It is

strabismus correction.

THE PROGRAM

O MS Saúde: More Health, Less Queues is already active for municipalities to request membership, which is the responsibility of municipal health departments.

To make the request, each municipal secretariat must forward to the SES (State Health Secretariat) the proposal of the procedures offered and the Declaration of Adherence.

The documents sent must contain an estimate with the number of procedures to be performed per month and the total amount to be carried out in the period from May 2023 to April 2024. The deadline for sending the documentation is from May 9 to 15.

The investment in surgeries for the general public of the State covers the following areas: