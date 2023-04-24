Post commemorating the Inconfidência Mineira on social networks is criticized for calling the movement a “coup against the Crown”

The Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo-MG), was criticized on social networks after the government’s official profile posted on Friday (21.Apr.2023) a commemorative text of the Inconfidência Mineira in which it calls the movement “coup” and the acts practiced by Tiradentes and other revolutionaries of “crimes”.

After the negative repercussions on the terms used, the publication was edited and replaced the word crimes with acts.

Zema was criticized by opposition deputies who expressed dissatisfaction with the words used and ironically asked the governor to return to school to learn.

During a tribute ceremony to the Inconfidência Mineira held on the 6th, the governor paid tribute to senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) with the Medal of Inconfidência and the former president Michel Temer with the Grand Collar.

These tributes were also reflected by the opposition to Zema.

O Power360 contacted the advisory of the government of Minas Gerais to ask for an official statement on the repercussions, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

MANIFESTATIONS

O Power360 list below manifestations of politicians from Minas Gerais:

Congressman Paulo Guedes (PT-MG):

federal deputy Ana Pimentel (PT-MG):

Congressman Odair Cunha (PT-MG):

state representative lohanna (PV-MG):

Tiradentes

One of the best-known names in the history of the country, the inconfidente Joaquim José da Silva Xavier, Tiradentes (1746-1792), is officially one of the patrons of the Brazilian nation since 1965.

Tiradentes is also the patron saint of the military and civil police across the country and was the 1st name inscribed in the Book of Heroes and Heroines of the Homeland.

He was the main figure of the Inconfidência Mineira and was hanged after the failure of the movement.