Lack of cleaning of the Piumhi River channel caused flooding in the municipality of Capitólio, which has been living with the problem for 20 days

The Government of the State of Minas Gerais fined, through the semad (Secretary of the State for the Environment and Sustainable Development), the company Central Furnas Elétricas SA in BRL 289.5 million due to the lack of maintenance of the Piumhi River reflux channel, in the municipality of Capitólio, a city located 276 km from the capital Belo Horizonte.

to semad detailed that the structure would be responsible for draining Rio’s lagoons, “it did not work properly and, as a result, the lakes adjacent to the urban perimeter overflowed, causing flooding in public roads and homes and inconvenience to the local population”.

The Secretariat’s inspection team identified, during an on-site inspection, that the rise in the level of the lakes and the consequent overflow would be related to the lack of maintenance of the Piumhi River reflux channel. This caused the flooding of part of the city, in addition to pumping stations and sewage collection channels, causing the loading onto public roads.

According to Action of Obligation to Do, filed by the municipality of Capitólio, cleaning is the responsibility of Furnas Centrais Elétricas. According to City Hall officials, the canal was cleaned for the last time in 1986.

For the Secretary of State, the solution to the flooding it depends, mainly, on carrying out works to desilt and clear the channel. Without the changes, the water level in the center of Capitólio will only return to normal after the dry season and this type of disorder will become recurrent in the municipality.

The Secretary of State for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Marília Carvalho de Melo, informed that in addition to the fine of almost R$ 300 million, an immediate start was requested for the dredging operation to desilt the body of water and other measures to avoid new occurrences of this nature.

Capitólio has been facing the problem for almost 20 days, a situation that began on January 9 after heavy rains caused the Piumhi River to overflow.

THE Power360 tried to contact the company Furnas, but until the moment of closing this article, he had not received a response. The space remains open.