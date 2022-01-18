We know that the Government of Mexico under the executive Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador It hasn’t been the friendliest to the video game industry. In fact, the president has repeatedly mentioned that they encourage violence and the use of weapons. Now, his offense will be stronger.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, spokesperson and general coordinator of Communication from the Presidency of the Republic he pointed that he Government of Mexico will launch a campaign in the media against the use of video games, since they use ‘real weapons’ (sic).

This initiative is part of the National Addiction Prevention Strategy which was presented at the morning conference that seeks to prevent drug culture and the use of illicit substances such as fentanyl, crystal and methamphetamine.

Although, unlike other occasions, the use of video games and cell phones were explicitly included as elements that generate patterns of disease and addiction.

The spokesman for Communication from the Presidency of the Republic of the Government of Mexico mentioned the following: ‘Here a presentation was made on the risks of video games, which is not only the addictive use, but also the involvement of organized crime groups from these war games, the use of weapons, etc.’

The Mexican government against video game addiction.

In the same morning conference, the spokesman for the Government of Mexico ratified the role that video games will have in the National Addiction Prevention Strategy: ‘We are about to start a campaign in the media to raise awareness of the effects generated by these games that use weapons that pretend to be real, that have harmful effects on adolescents and young people, that generate violence in the family, schools and on the street’ .

The spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic He said that he hoped to be able to present the final details of the campaign in the coming days during a morning conference and affirmed that progress has been made in care through the public health system.

As we mentioned before, this is not the first time that the AMLO government has launched itself against video games. For example, in October 2021, the president scolded mothers and fathers for “entertaining” minors with the “Nintendo.”

By last, Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, undersecretary of Public Security of the Government of Mexico, exposed a list of video games that are considered to have a hook for organized crime towards young people.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: