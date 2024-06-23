He Institute to Return What was Stolen to the People (INDEP) will carry out the Fourth Regional Auction 2024 in the border town of TijuanaBaja California, on June 27 and 28 of this year, in which an Audi, a small plane, cranes, rolex, excavator and more will be offered.

“The border city where diversity and culture come together, giving life to the most important metropolitan intersection in America, will witness the Fourth Regional Auction 2024 of INDEP,” the institute reported. Government of Mexico through a statement in which he invited the general public to know the details.

The auction will take place in the Grand Hotel Tijuanalocated at Agua Caliente Boulevard number 4558, in the Aviación neighborhood, CP 22014, on June 27 and 28 at exactly 10:00 in the morning.

According to INDEP, the objective of this auction is to give more people throughout the country the opportunity to acquire personal property and various merchandise at bargain prices through the sale of 400 lots of goodsas well as 150 lots of movable property in the closed-bid auction, among which the following stand out:

– Lot 40. Audi A6 armored vehicle, 2003 model, with a starting price of $25,400.00 pesos

– Lot 100. Caterpillar brand crawler excavator, model 345B, with a starting price of $545,100.00 pesos.

– Lot 167. Rolex Day Data brand watch and 3 different brands and models watches, with a starting price of $117,900.00 pesos.

– Lot 200. Consisting of a PYH brand crane model 201-820B series 35477, with a starting price of $213,700.00 pesos.

– Lot 330. Composed of a Timberjack Forwarder 1710 self-propelled crane, with a starting price of $64,200.00 pesos.

– Lot 340. Cessna Aircraft Company 210 brand aircraft, with a starting price of $154,400.00 pesos.

INDEP explained that the 400 lots will be distributed over the two days as follows: on Thursday, June 27, lots 1 to 300 will be auctioned; while on Friday the 28th, lots 301 to 400 will be auctioned.

The public will be able to find out in detail all the lots of personal property and various merchandise that will be put up for sale on the site personel.indep.gob.mx

Likewise, simultaneously, from the main auditorium of the INDEP headquarters building in Mexico City, the development and verdict of the sealed auction will be carried out; The live broadcast via Internet will take place on the second day (June 28), where participants are expected to acquire some of the real estate lots of interest. To this end, the Institute puts at the service of the public the licitacion.indep.gob.mx league where they can register and obtain information to participate.

For this auction, the following lots stand out:

– Lot 2. Urban land with mixed construction (housing and commercial), special facilities, accessory elements and complementary works, located at Heriberto Jara street, number 177, lot 7, block 23, Camalú district, Rubén Jaramillo town, Ensenada, Baja California, CP 22915, with base sales price of $1,428,317.00 pesos.

– Lot 91. House, located on Circuito de las Flores street, number 2252, Bugambilias subdivision, Zapopan, Jalisco, with a base sales price of $13,575,400.00 pesos.

– Lot 123. Urban land with housing construction, located at Calle Sánchez Burrola, number 175, Colonia Contreras, Caborca, Sonora, CP 8366, with a base sales price of $1,106,850.00 pesos.

For all people interested in participating, it is emphasized that the last day to be able to register for the auction in person with hammer, it will be on Wednesday, June 26; Meanwhile, for the sealed auction, it will be on Thursday, June 27, in accordance with the guidelines of both calls.

Finally, in the announcement It is highlighted that the official sites of the Institute to Return What has been Stolen to the People are: gob.mx/indep andtrabajos.indep.gob.mx

The institute urged society not to be surprised or deceived by apocryphal electronic sites.