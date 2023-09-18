Through the Ministry of Culture, the Government of Mexico invited to the press conference “National Corn Day” which will be held this Monday, September 18 at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

The event will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the lobby of the Casa Miguel Alemán, in the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, located on Avenida Parque Lira s/n, Bosque de Chapultepec 1a. Section.

The Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, will be present; the director of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, Homero Fernández Pedroza, and the director of Cencalli, Casa del Maíz and Food Culture, Genoveva de la Peña Chávez.

It is worth mentioning that to secure a place at the event, you must first confirm attendance by email: [email protected]

