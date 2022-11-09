Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Although the Government of Jalisco plans to enact five new Natural Protected Areas (ANP) during the current Administration, for the year 2023 a substantial cut to the budget allocated for this purpose is expected.

According to the State Executive’s Expenditure Budget project in its annex on climate change, the program “area under a conservation scheme implemented with a focus on biological connectivity and sustainable management of the territory“, of the Secretary of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) will have in 2023 only 19 thousand 500 pesos, while in 2022 it exercised 7 million 211 thousand pesos.

In other words, next year the budget spent on managing more Protected natural areas and promote connectivity ecosystems it will not be even one percent of what was spent for the same purpose during the current fiscal year.

The areas that in 2021, according to the former head of Semadet, Sergio Graf, announced that they were in the process of being decreed as protected areas, were Volcán de TequilaCerro Gumeño, Cerro San Bartolo Los Ocotes, Cerro el Papantón and Sierra de Cuale, which would receive that category before 2024.

In addition, the former head announced that together with said measure it was intended to increase the budget for that purpose, although the 2023 expenditure budget project goes in the opposite direction.

“Our intention is, as there is a new decree, to increase the resource, we are looking for international resources and cooperation with the federal government (…) we have to seek an alliance with civil society and, to the extent possible, increase our budget so that no ANP is left without it,” he declared on October 20, 2021.

On the other hand, an item that does rise substantially is that of Jalisco’s biodiversity strategy, which will go from 15.7 million pesos in 2022 to 25 million pesos the following year.

Also in the climate change annex, the item that is expected to be allocated to the Decentralized Public Organization Forest Spring decrease, going from 9 million 246 thousand 600 pesos in 2022, to 8 million 979 thousand 900 pesos in the 2023 Expenditure Budget.

Among the items that are punished is that of community brigades for ecological restoration actions in areas affected by natural phenomena or human activities, such as fires, which drops from 602 thousand 800 pesos to only 120 thousand pesos from one year to another.

What does go up inside Spring It is the program for the control of the mistletoe plague, for which 800 thousand pesos were allocated in 2022, but in 2023 it would rise to one million.