One day after the massacre occurred in the Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tlaquepaque, in which 7 people died, the Government of Jalisco insists that homicides continue to decrease.

Through social communication from the State Government, they highlighted that Jalisco is is below the national average of homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants.

“While the national average for this type of crime is 122 per 100 thousand inhabitants, the entity registers an average of 106, positioning itself in 11th place in the general ranking where the 32 states and Mexico City are located” said the Government of Jalisco.

The information from the National Public Security System was presented at the presidential conference 'La Mañanera'.

“This reflects part of the work carried out by the three levels of government to address the security agenda throughout the State, particularly in those areas or regions that have required greater attention or surveillance,” highlights the Government of Jalisco.

In the early hours of Sunday, February 18, subjects aboard a car shot at a group of young people, this attack left five minors and two adults dead, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood in Tlaquepaque.

The motive for the crime is allegedly revenge for a fight that broke out between the two groups of young people in a bar located in the Nueva Santa María neighborhood, minutes before, according to sources from the State Prosecutor's Office told El Informador.