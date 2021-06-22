Esther herrera

Monterrey / 06.22.2021 17:55:56

The State Treasurer, Carlos Garza Ibarra, assured that they will deliver to the next government public finances in order and with a better financial balance than the current administration received it in 2015.

In an interview with MILLENNIUM, the head of the finances of Nuevo León said that the commitment is to deliver the 2021 practically “planned and with surpluses”, that is, a budget was made for the entire year, so the corresponding payments have to be left to comply with the entire year.

“The instruction is to leave them (to the next administration) more operability than they left us when we arrived,” added the treasurer.

The above, despite the severe blow that the local economy received due to the covid-19 pandemic, and where the collection fell. However, the government will conclude with a financial deficit of 2 billion pesos when in the annual budget up to 7 billion pesos had been authorized.

“2020 was a very difficult year due to a drop in income and pressure on spending due to the pandemic, hence that affected Moody’s to lower the rating, but we are confident that we can recover that level of degradation.”

He indicated that they are focused on three actions: lower spending as far as possible, increase income and if it is possible to restructure the liabilities that can be to deliver a better financial balance than what they received public finances.

I affirm that lto deushort-term must be settled no later than next July 2, to comply with the provisions of the Financial Coordination Law for states that contract short-term debt where they must pay 3 months before the end of their mandate.

“Practically the short-term debt is paid off. The deadline to pay it off is July 2, but I can assure you that they are already paid. In order to avoid any delays that may arise, we decided to pay them before the deadline ”.

He said that the planning they designed to meet these financial commitments worked for them.

Proof of this is that they go above what was forecast at the beginning of the year in collection.

He estimated to reach 4,513 million pesos at the end of the year for the collection of the Payroll Tax (ISN), since only in the month of May of this year they collected 914 million pesos; However, in other taxes such as the one charged on lodging, in the fifth month of the year they captured 7 million pesos, a drop of 226 percent.

In the accumulated (January to May) they collected 27 million pesos for this concept.