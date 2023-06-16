The Italian Council of Ministers This Thursday approved a controversial reform of the Justice that among its most controversial provisions annuls the abuse of power and limits wiretapping, which has aroused criticism from the main association of magistrates in the country.

The reform, contained in a bill that will now be processed in the Parliamentwas one of the promises of the Italian Justice Minister, Carlo Nordio, who described the judges’ criticism as “inadmissible” and regretted that Silvio Berlusconi “has not been able to see it” in life.

“This is the greatest regret, that he has not been able to attend the first of the many steps that we will have to take to achieve what we call fair justice,” said the minister, from the ultra-conservative formation Brothers of Italy, in a statement to the press. behind the Minister council.

The text, made up of eight points, suppresses the crime of abuse of power in Italy, a point that according to the local press has caused tensions within the Government, led by Giorgia Melonibut that the minister justifies because the majority of open files end up being filed without conviction.

“I have heard inaccuracies about the protection vacuum that would be created by abolishing the abuse of functions, which does not exist at all, our arsenal is the most aggressive in Europe,” he said.

In this sense, the penalties for influence peddlings, which to be implemented must prove an economic benefit and will not contemplate other favorable or the promises of power and influence of a public office.

Likewise, the proposed reform limits wiretapping, facilitated by the Italian Justice in the country’s struggle against organized crime and whose widespread use has been the subject of debate on countless occasions.



According to the Italian head of Justice, the interceptions “have reached the level of barbarism”, for which he has promised a revolution in the penal code to “protect third parties who are maliciously mentioned” in the conversations.

In order to protect the identity of those people and other suspects, the text also limits the dissemination of names and hinders the dissemination of evidence provided by the different parties in a court case.



Until now, it was enough for a document, image or video to be registered as evidence for it to be published in the press if it is considered to be of public interest, but the new law requires that these publications have passed the scrutiny of a judge.

Among the main critics of the reform is the president of the National Association of Magistrates, Giuseppe Santalucia, who considered that “the law creates more tension on the right to information” in an interview with the newspaper La Repubblica.

For his part, hours before approving the text, Minister Nordio responded on the SkyTg24 channel: “it is pathological that in Italy politics has succumbed very often to the pressure of the judiciary on the formation of laws. This is unacceptable. The magistrate cannot criticize the laws, as the politician sentences them”.

EFE