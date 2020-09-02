Since the last week of June, the Indian government continues to ban Chinese and foreign apps, and this time PUBG Mobile has also fallen. The government has banned a total of 118 apps, including the popular multiplayer game. The government has said that these apps could have damaged India’s security, unity and integrity.The new order contains a list of 118 apps and it has been said from the government that many questions were arising regarding the data collected by these apps and it has been decided to ban them in view of national security. The order said that there was a demand from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Censor and Home Ministry to ban these apps.

Apps were surrounded by questions

It has been said by the government that the functions of these apps and the pattern of collecting data of the users were investigated and after receiving the necessary inputs, they were considered to be a concern for the security of the country. Due to the data collected and shared by these apps, they came under questions. By sharing data and information from outside countries, apps could also harm users and the security of the nation, due to which they have been banned.

List of banned apps

The 118 apps which have been banned by the government now include popular apps like PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work and WeChat reading. You can see the complete list of banned apps below,



