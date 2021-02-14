The country’s president, Jovenel Moïse, has reiterated that he will remain in office despite the fact that the judiciary determined that his five-year term expired. This sparked a wave of anti-government protests, although the chancellor, Claude Joseph, says the situation is now “under control.” However, it was known that a third journalist was wounded by a bullet during one of the demonstrations.

The country’s Foreign Minister, Claude Joseph, assured that after the anti-government protests that began last Sunday, the situation “is under control.”

“Let’s not dramatize. We do not have a situation as serious as it tends to be projected. It is a controlled situation. The situation is under control. Today is better than yesterday. Tomorrow will be better than today, ”Joseph said in an interview with EFE.

His appreciation coincides with that of the president, who in a series of messages on Twitter pointed out that now the scene in his country is peaceful.

“Calm has returned to Haiti. Some demonstrations were held, supervised by the security forces. In the face of a few rioters, the police used gas, as everywhere else. There are no serious injuries to regret, ”Moïse posted.

At least three journalists injured in protests in one week

But the demonstrations continue with clashes between the security forces and citizens. This Saturday it was learned that a third journalist, so far this week, was injured while covering the demonstrations against Moïse.

Davidson Smith, of the Haitian digital media Press Info, was shot in the left arm during the opposition protest in Champs de Mars, a square located in front of the National Palace in Port-au-Prince.

Last Monday two other reporters were injured during a demonstration: Méus Jeanril, from Télé Pam, who received a bullet in the belly and Alvarès Destiné, from Actualités Locales TV, who was shot in the hand.

A police officer fires tear gas at a group of journalists gathered to cover a protest against the Haitian president, in Port-au-Prince, on February 10, 2021. © AFP / Valerie Baeriswyl

And on Wednesday, a policeman fired tear gas into a vehicle in which a team of professionals from Radio Télé Pacific was located. This despite the fact that they were properly identified.

During the same march, a photographer for the Associated Press (AP) agency was slightly injured in the leg by the impact of a tear gas canister.

“It is unfortunate. It is something that we also reject. I have seen the video of a journalist, probably not a journalist, who also hit a policeman. So we have to reject that. What I can tell you is that in the protests, all over the world, there are these deviations, “said the Haitian Foreign Minister when questioned about these events.

An alleged coup attempt that adds to decades of crisis

The new crisis was unleashed last Sunday, February 7, when the Higher Council of the Judicial Power of Haiti (CSPJ) issued a resolution in which it ensures that the presidential term of President Jovenel Moïse ended that day.

In Haiti, the presidential term lasts five years. The current president, took office on February 7, 2017 and assures that he still has a year to go to complete it, so he maintains that he will not depart from power, despite continuous protests.

Although the United States supports the president’s version and that new elections be called once his term of office ends, in a year, the international community reproaches Moïse’s response against his critics.

After the opposition appointed three judges of the Court of Cassation, the highest court in the country, as possible successors to the president, he ordered their arrest and appointed three new magistrates in their place. Another 20 people were arrested, allegedly involved in an attempt to overthrow him and attempt on his life.







Of those arrested last weekend, 17 remain in the Croix-des-Bouquets prison, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, according to Marc-Antoine Maisonneuve, lawyer for judge Yvickel Dieujuste Dabresil, who was released.

According to the Haitian Constitution, a judge of the highest court can only be charged if two-thirds of the members of Parliament so decide. But currently this is impossible in Haiti, as it does not have a Legislative Assembly.

The president governs by decree after dissolving the majority of Parliament in January 2020 and the elections to appoint new legislators have been delayed since 2018.

But the protests against Moïse are not new. Since his first two years in the Executive, thousands have demonstrated to end corruption and achieve a new government that will remove the country from the state of poverty in which it lives. For this Sunday a new mobilization against the president is planned.

With EFE and AFP