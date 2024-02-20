You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Astrid Rodriguez, new Minister of Sports, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.
Presidency of the Republic
Astrid Rodríguez, new Minister of Sports, and the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.
Astrid Rodríguez left the portfolio after controversy at the Pan American Games.
He Ministry of Sports He was left headless this Thursday, after the head of that portfolio, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, will present his letter of resignation to the president Gustavo Petro.
The government of President Gustavo Petro accepted the resignation of the official and has already chosen the person in charge to take over the Ministry of Sports, after the departure of Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez as head of the portfolio.
The president appointed Luis David Garzón Chaves as the person in charge of the Ministry of Sports, replacing Astrid Rodríguez.
