He Ministry of Sports He was left headless this Thursday, after the head of that portfolio, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, will present his letter of resignation to the president Gustavo Petro.

The government of President Gustavo Petro accepted the resignation of the official and has already chosen the person in charge to take over the Ministry of Sports, after the departure of Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez as head of the portfolio.

The president appointed Luis David Garzón Chaves as the person in charge of the Ministry of Sports, replacing Astrid Rodríguez.