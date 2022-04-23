Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- The Municipal Government complied with the payment of the 2021 savings account and some benefits that were owed to the Workers’ Union of the Escuinapa City Council, in order to fulfill this responsibility The Commune acquired a loan to provide 50 percent, the rest was allocated by the Government of Sinaloa.

The administration of Emmett Soto Grave, inherited to the current government a debt of 2 million 200 thousand pesosby not complying with the saving agreement with the Union of Workers in the City Council Service, despite the fact that fortnight after fortnight this resource was deducted from the workers, waiting for the end of the year to deliver their savings account, as well as the payment of other benefits that were not paid to them and were accumulated, such as the basic basket, birthdays, among others.

According to what was expressed by Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president during the town hall session where this loan was requested, it was Rubén Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, who made the proposal that in order to comply with this debt with unionized workers acquire a loan based on participations so that the municipality could contribute its 50 percent and the State would support them with the rest.

Víctor Hugo Camacho Millán, municipal treasurer reported that after the approval of the Cabildo, of assume a loan for one million 100 thousand pesos from the municipalityit was possible to comply with this labor benefit that was had with the unionized personnel.

“The resource that was owed to the union has already been paid and the union should have already paid the workers, it was 2 million 200 thousand pesos, I have already spoken with some workers and they have informed me that they have already deposited their savings that were I owed them,” added the municipal treasurer.

He mentioned that this administration seeks to take precautions so that the lag in the payment of benefits to unionized workers is not recorded again and the decision has been made not to renew the savings agreement, so discounts are no longer made for this workers concept.

“Right now we are no longer saving and we are no longer going to do it, that saving strategy, we are no longer going to apply it. If the worker wants to save, he will have to look at a banking institution”, he indicated.

The municipal treasurer added that they were also paid a retroactive salary increase of 5 percent from January to March, which had not been applied to them, as they were within the benefits granted by the collective contract of workers at the service of the City Hall of Escuinapa.