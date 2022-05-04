The Minister of the Interior confirmed that they will strengthen the protection scheme for the leader of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, after he denounced that a criminal gang was planning an attempt on his life and urged him to cancel his tour of the Coffee Region. The national authorities promised to “guarantee the candidate’s movements and measures for concentrations in the public square.” The threats were rejected by the other candidates and President Iván Duque.

The Colombian government announced in the last hours that it will increase the security of the leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro after he denounced last Monday that a criminal group was planning an attack on his life, which caused him to suspend his campaign route in the Coffee Region .

Being a sensitive issue for the political fibers of Colombia, the other candidates for the Presidency and the head of state, Iván Duque, repudiated the intimidation despite the fact that it has not had any verification.

On Tuesday afternoon-night, Petro and Daniel Palacios – Minister of the Interior – met in the Congress of the Republic and, after presenting the evidence that supports the accusation, agreed that they will increase the candidate’s security in the coming weeks.

The minister announced that “there will be an increase” in the National Protection Unit to “guarantee displacement and likewise measures for concentrations in public squares.”

Palacios also reported that the National Police Directorate appointed a colonel to be in charge of coordinating, together with all the presidential campaign teams, the movements of the candidates.

“The message from the President of the Republic that we transmit to him is that all the capacities of the State are there to guarantee the security, not only of Petro, but of all the candidates,” he affirmed. “We have reiterated the Government’s commitment to adopt special measures,” added the senior official.

For his part, Armando Benedetti – Petro’s campaign manager – underlined the Government’s predisposition at the meeting. Also present at the meeting were General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of the Police, and Alfonso Campo Martínez, director of the National Protection Unit.

Threats in the final stretch of the presidential campaign

The Historical Pact party warned Monday in a statement that it received “first-hand information from sources in the area” that the La Cordillera group, a paramilitary organization dedicated to drug trafficking and hired assassins, was organizing an attack against Petro. He even denounced that members of the security forces were involved.









01:38

These events were immediately repudiated by the other candidates for the Colombian Presidency. Federico Gutiérrez (right-wing coalition Team for Colombia) asked to preserve the well-being of Petro and his family.

While Sergio Fajardo (Hope Center Coalition) posted on his Twitter account that in Colombia they cannot “afford the luxury of doubting or delegitimizing a death threat. These complaints must be processed with all rigor.

President Iván Duque rejected “categorically” the harassment against Petro. “We have been concerned about strengthening the security of all the candidates,” he said.

Colombia will hold the first round of the presidential elections on May 29 and a possible second round on June 19, rounds in which polarization promises to be the protagonist.

With EFE and local media