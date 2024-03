01:46 The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. © Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

The Government of Colombia opened the doors to negotiate with the Clan el Golfo, the largest drug cartel in the country. The group, which asks to be treated as a political organization like the guerrillas negotiating peace with the Petro Government, accepted the invitation to dialogue, necessary to promote the president's 'Total Peace' plan.