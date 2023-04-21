As is well known, these weeks the film of Super Mario It has been the main trend in pop culture, it is not for nothing that it is already one of the highest grossing animated films of all time. This has made everyone give her point of view in different internet posts, although this should not happen with accounts that are used for government purposes.

A publication recently went viral in which it can be seen that the government of Colombia expresses himself about the tape with a connotation that can be interpreted as rude or offensive to the community LGBT. And it is that in a kind of response to an image, it is seen that they mention that they want to see Luigi like “Marica”, something that made people angry.

We know it wasn’t the words, but we are aware that homophobia kills. That is why we are in favor of all initiatives that make the LGBTIQ+ population visible and we work so that their rights are guaranteed. #SaveUnCM https://t.co/9pObXcShXK – Ministry of Interior Colombia (@MinInterior) April 19, 2023

However, this is a total mistake, since it has been taken out of context. First, the government came out to apologize and claim that the post was made by his Community Manager, which he kept posting after his work and didn’t realize it. Second, it was revealed that the user @MinInterior is in fact an activist in this sector, and what he posted was because there is an absence of LGBT characters.

The MC of the @MinInterior He is an LGTBI activist and reacted to a homophobic trill that suggested that the success of the question was due to the absence of LGTBI figures. pic.twitter.com/eN9erHvyin — Laura Gil (@Lauraggils) April 19, 2023

That’s how things were fixed, and there weren’t so many problems both for the person and for the government of Colombia. This after clarifying with evidence that it was a simple mistake that can happen to anyone.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: Sometimes, due to simple details, the opposite can be interpreted, so it never hurts to review the publications twice before launching it in the eyes of people on social networks. Luckily he didn’t climb to the big leagues.