After the entry into force of a six-month truce, the Colombian government and the ELN guerrillas began the fourth cycle of their peace negotiations in Caracas, with the aim of agreeing on “humanitarian relief” for the areas hardest hit by the conflict. .

In the previous cycle, held in Havana in June, the parties agreed to a six-month bilateral ceasefire, verified by the UN, which came into effect on August 3.

That same day, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, held an unprecedented meeting in Bogotá with the chief negotiators of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Now in the Venezuelan capital, the delegations will have talks until September 4.

“We are beginning a new cycle. Peace is a matter of state that commits institutions and society. The peace that we are making with the ELN, the last rebel organization, must build a state with full democracy. We aspire to a country with social justice and a state that is governed by the basic principles of democracy“said Otty Patiño, representative of the Colombian government at the peace table.

Attention must be paid to impact and reduce the effects of the armed conflict on all communities that have seen their right to development really affected.

“Count on the ELN to continue developing this peace process,” said Pablo Beltrán, leader of the guerrilla delegation, who added: “If you asked me one result of this cycle, what is it, (I would answer) that the instruments that the roundtable has created, which is the participation (of the population) and the ceasefire (to the fire), really bring humanitarian relief to the populations and cities that suffer the most”.

Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of Venezuela, a guarantor country, said that the relief to the affected areas is “an urgent objective”: “Attention must be paid to impact and reduce the effects of the armed conflict on all the communities that have seen their right to development”.

And I add: “Venezuela as a guarantor supports President Petro’s total peace policy and that he leads us on the right path to a lasting peace and that the enemies of peace can be removed”.

The new ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, Milton Rengifo Hernández, who was present, did not want to comment, because, as he explained, he has not presented the credentials for his position.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

*With information from AFP