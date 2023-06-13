Chili becomes a pioneer in South America by adopt a foreign policy with focus “feminist“, announced Chancellor Alberto van Klaveren. This initiative seeks to address the gender gap and promote international women’s rights.

Chancellor van Klaveren stated that, Although the concept may generate doubts and suspicions, it is backed by the conviction of achieving a more equal world that recognizes and promotes the rights of women and girls. , thus reflecting the demands of society. According to him, this strategy gives the gender equality a democratic value that strengthens the image and recognition of the country.

This “feminist” foreign policy It constitutes a paradigm under construction, in constant evolution together with society and the challenges of the future. The foreign minister stressed that this initiative is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations (UN), which seek to promote development in all dimensions of human life in a sustainable manner.

Chili joins other countries that have embraced this perspective, being the first to do so in South America. Sweden was a pioneer in 2014, followed by Canada, France, Luxembourg, Spain and Mexico. In Latin America, Argentina and Colombia have also shown interest in this topic.

The adoption of this “feminist” foreign policy positions Chile as a regional benchmark in the promotion of women’s rights and gender equality. This approach not only seeks to close the existing gap, but also to promote a more inclusive and equitable society.

Through this strategy, Chile seeks to contribute to the fulfillment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and consolidate its status as a country committed to equality and human rights.

The initiative seeks to generate a positive impact not only at the national level, but also on the international stage, where it is hoped that it will inspire other countries in the region to follow suit and work towards the elimination of gender inequalities.

With information from EFE