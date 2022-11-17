This was communicated through a press conference, headed by the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum and the head of the local Ministry of Works and Services, jesus esteva.

Last Wednesday, November 16, the capital’s president published on her official social networks a video showing her walking down Avenida Paseo de la Reforma and explaining that the benches found in that area have been restored.

He explained that they are 37 quarry benches the ones that have been restored and notified that they are from the Porfiriato era, from the end of the XIX century.

Esteva notified that the benches were built in 1878 and were used as carriage stations and for him trolley car what was going on Paseo de la Reforma Avenue.

You can read:

VIDEO: Fire is put out in vents of the Río de los Remedios channel in Ecatepec

Civil Protection registers 30 daily LP gas incidents in Mexico City

Nazario Norberto, Morena legislator in CDMX, is sanctioned for sexual harassment

Claudia Sheinbaum supervises progress on L1 of the CDMX Metro; “It is getting more and more advanced,” says

Faced with “misuse of resources” in Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas abandons appearance

Where are the restored Reform benches in CDMX?

The quarry benches were restored in Walk of the Reformation in Doctor Street Liège a insurgent avenue on the Mexico City.

Of the total of restored pews13 belong to six ciboriums of approximately 23 linear meters, as well as 24 girls of four ciboriums of 8 linear meters.

For the restoration, different types of materials were used, according to what is allowed by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

For the pews on the stand and seat was used gray quarry of Huixquilucan municipality, Mexico stateas well as for backup.

46 restorers worked from June to October of this year for these laborswith an investment of 8.5 million pesos in the restorationexpressed the capital official.