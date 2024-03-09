The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proposed a bill at the end of February that aims to combat online harm caused by content that incites violence, hatred, extremism, terrorism and child sexual abuse.

The proposal also amends the Penal Code to create a new hate crime related to incitement to genocide, which could lead to life imprisonment in the most serious cases.

The bill, identified as C-63, provides for the creation of a new Digital Security Commission, which would be responsible for overseeing and regulating social media services, user-uploaded adult content and live streaming. The commission could “demand” that platforms quickly remove content considered harmful and that they account for their policies and practices.

According to Canadian Justice Minister Arif Virani, the aim of the law is to “protect Canadians”, especially the most “vulnerable”, from online harm. He said the bill is “a response to calls for action from groups experiencing hate-based discrimination and violence.”

However, the proposal faces criticism from civil liberties groups and local media, who warn about the risks of the project ending up serving to restrict freedom of expression and imposing disproportionate and unfair penalties on those who think differently.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association says higher penalties for hate crimes risk curbing freedom of expression and also undermine “the principles of proportionality and justice” within the legal system.

Noa Mendelsohn Aviv, executive director and general counsel of the Association, said there are problems with the proposal to create a digital security commission that would have broad powers to regulate social media giants. Aviv said she was concerned about the commission's potential difficulty in distinguishing between “political activism” and “offensive speech.”

The local newspaper editorial The Globe and Mail also criticized the bill, calling it “fatally flawed.” The newspaper said the government had not found the balance between toughening sanctions against hate speech and protecting freedom of expression and due process.

The bill still needs to be approved by Parliament, where Trudeau's government does not have a majority. His debate is expected to be fierce, as it was the target of criticism from the conservative opposition.