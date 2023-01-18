Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorPresident of Mexico, reported that the profits generated by the mayan train will be resources earmarked for pensions of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) and of the Armed Forces.

In La Mañanera this January 18, and less than a year after the inauguration of the Mayan Train, AMLO He said that a government company, which will be administered by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), will receive the profits from the Mayan Train to be paid to state workers.

“In the case of the Train, the profits will be for pensions and retirements, both from ISSSTE and from the Armed Forces,” declared the federal president.

President Andrés Manuel recognized that for the mayan train The aim is to provide a first class service, which is why the machinists are being trained in Europe, as well as the operators and technicians.

“Machinists, operators are already being trained in Europe, everything that has to do with the electrification of the train is already being resolved, we had already done that, but we are going to continue repeating it.”

They foresee 10% of Cancun tourism

On the other hand, the head of the Executive said that it is expected that the mayan train It is used by 10% of the tourism that arrives in Cancun, Quintana Roo, one of the places with the greatest influx of its kind in the entire country, especially international tourism.

“The Maya Train is a public investment, the refinery, the Isthmus, the airport, it is not debt or without concessions, the profits will be for the removal of elements of the Armed Forces, that is why we also decided to deliver these works to a company of the Sedena so that these works do not pass to the private sector, do not privatize, we no longer want that.

“So, if you please put the map of the Train, I have just been there and I really liked that 30 million travelers were reached at the Cancun airport, a record, imagine, we are looking for at least 10 percent to use the train for them to enter,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

We recommend you read:

AMLO asks to exhibit US officials related to García Luna

AMLO reveals that the USA finances the organization that named him “tyrant of the year”

Loret de Mola assures that AMLO exploded in defense of Nahle for the cost overrun of the Dos Bocas refinery

In a conference, the federal President said that it is intended that from Cancun, tourists travel to other tourist sites such as Tulum.