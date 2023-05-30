Governor Wilson Lima met with Minister Mauro Vieira this Monday (May 29); objective is to attract investments to the State

The Governor of the Amazon Wilson Lima went to Itamaraty this Monday (May 29, 2023) to ask that his state host preliminary meetings for the COP30–UN (United Nations) climate conference–, to be held in Belém in 2025. Power360, Lima said that the meeting was with Minister Mauro Vieira (International Relations). He would have accepted the idea well and scheduled a new conversation with the technical areas of the State and Itamaraty, which still do not have an official date.