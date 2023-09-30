Governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) also created a crisis committee; measures are valid for 180 days

The government of Amazonas declared an emergency situation on Friday (September 29, 2023) in 55 municipalities that are facing a severe drought that is affecting the region’s rivers. The decree, signed by the governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) lasts 180 days.

In addition to declaring an emergency, Lima also created a crisis committee to monitor cities suffering from drought.

The governor also announced measures to minimize the effects of the drought. Here are the main announcements made:

the exemption from bidding on contracts for the acquisition of goods necessary for disasters, including the initial purchase of 50,000 basic food baskets;

flexibility of the license for opening of new artesian wells in affected areas;

in affected areas; acquisition and distribution of food kits for students in food vulnerability;

for students in food vulnerability; support for rural producers through the PAA (Food Acquisition Program);

through the PAA (Food Acquisition Program); exemption of the value of R$ 1 from the Prato Cheio program in cities in emergency.

With river levels close to reaching the lowest levels ever recorded, the governor spoke about the impact of the drought on the state’s economy and transport.

“There are many people already having difficulty accessing food, food security, drinking water and other important inputs. We have difficulties because it is exactly through this river that the inputs, the raw materials for the Free Trade Zone arrive and also where the finished products leave.”said Lima.

A survey by the Civil Defense of Amazonas shows that 19 municipalities in the Alto Solimões, Baixo Solimões, Juruá, Médio Solimões and Purus valleys are in an emergency situation, affecting 174.7 thousand people. Another 36 cities are on alert and 5 in a state of attention.

According to data from Arsepam (Regulatory Agency for Delegated and Contracted Public Services of Amazonas), 90% of the lines of the 136 vessels that operate in the 116 lines that operate in the State have some type of restriction. The practical result is that cargo transport operates at 50% of capacity, and passenger transport at 45% of capacity.

14,593 hot spots were recorded in Amazonas from January 1st to Thursday (September 28, 2023). The number is 20.37% lower than in 2022, when 18,327 outbreaks were registered. However, from the 1st to the 28th of this month, 6,782 hot spotsaccording to the State government.