State claims to be the company’s biggest creditor; Petrobras announced due diligence process of oil company data

On Tuesday night (July 11, 2023), the government of Alagoas published a relevant fact in which it criticizes not having been consulted for the negotiation of Braskem’s shareholding control (here is the full – 66 KB). Petrobras announced the beginning of the process of due diligence (deep analysis) of the oil company last Monday (12.jul).

The State claimed to have received with “weirdness” the negotiations, which “outside the state administration”, which would be Braskem’s biggest creditor. The text also mentions the environmental disaster caused by the company in Maceió, capital of Alagoas, in March 2018. The accident resulted in the following measures:

Mandatory relocation of 17,000 properties;

60,000 people had to leave their homes;

3,600 businesses were closed; It is

10,000 were unemployed.

“This harmful event made Alagoas Braskem’s biggest creditor, with a debt that exceeds two tens of billions of reais, in the sum of all the actors and locations affected. Likewise, the government of Alagoas considers it imperative to inform those interested in the acquisition of Braskem that the so-called “liabilities of Alagoas” are still far from being resolved positively, contrary to how the company wants to make believe in its notes to the market or in official documents”stated the State in a note.

The material fact also signaled that the alleged reports released by the company in the petrochemical sector “have the potential to confuse investors, the stock exchanges where it operates, the CVM and potential new controllers” and that the liabilities of Alagoas are open with the following parties:

Government of Alagoas;

Former residents of areas affected by the disaster;

24,000 property owners located around the affected area;

5,000 residents of Flexais;

City Hall of Maceió; It is

5 city halls in the regions of Greater Maceió.

“Therefore, any purchase proposals will have to consider the company’s debt in Alagoas and its alternatives for how it intends to solve it, before closing the Brakem acquisition agreement”stated the text published by the State.

The note also pointed out that, although the oil company called the accident that hit Alagoas a “geological incident”it is about “the world’s biggest environmental disaster occurred in an urban area”.

“The government of Alagoas is also using this relevant fact to alert the competent federal authorities of our firm position in defense of the interests of our state and of the people directly and indirectly affected by the unfortunate event. This is why it is notorious that any transfer of Braskem’s shares to another group requires, first, the solution of the serious problem left by the petrochemical industry for the people of Alagoas”finalized the published material.

REMEMBER THE DISASTER

By trying to expand 1 port in a preserved area in Bahia, Braskem is suspected of causing environmental damage in Alagoas. The problems weighed on the end of negotiations with the Dutch group LyondellBasell.

The sinkings and cracks affect the neighborhoods of Mustange, Bom Parto, Pinheiro and Bebedouro. According to the Geological Survey of Brazil, the process occurs due to the extraction of rock salt in the regions.

The data indicate that the process of inadequate exploitation of rock salt affected the geological structure of Maceió and destabilized underground caves that already existed in the region.