From: Mike Schier

The BSW must not be allowed to form part of any state government in East Germany, warns CSU European politician Bernd Posselt shortly before the Brandenburg election. Wagenknecht is dangerous.

Munich – Bernd Posselt (CSU) has not been a member of the EU Parliament since 2014. He remains a European politician through and through. And a clever conversationalist. In an interview before the elections in Brandenburg, he urgently warns against Sahra Wagenknecht.

You described Sahra Wagenknecht as the “Hitler-Stalin pact incarnate.” What do you mean by that?

The Hitler-Stalin Pact was the agreement between Moscow and Berlin on the eve of the Second World War to jointly suppress the smaller countries of Central Europe and – over their heads – divide them into spheres of influence. Incidentally, this also included Western Ukraine, which belonged to Poland at the time. Sahra Wagenknecht’s politics are a reminder of this today.

What do you think?

I have known these smaller nations very well for decades. Among the Baltic states or the Poles, the German politician they fear most is Sahra Wagenknecht. She only looks to Moscow and embodies this old evil spirit.

According to Posselt, Wagenknecht’s BSW is a “cadre party supported by Moscow”

They are calling for a firewall within the Union.

The BSW must simply not be allowed into any state government. Wagenknecht is Vladimir Putin’s most successful and skilful propagandist in the West and her so-called alliance is a cadre party supported by Moscow. This is not about state politics. This is a major attack on Germany’s orientation towards the West. It is 75 years since Konrad Adenauer became Chancellor and ended the old German seesaw policy between the West and Russia. The CDU, the party of Adenauer and Kohl, must never give up its ties to the West.

It is better that no one forms a coalition with the CDU than the wrong one.

The CDU in the East is therefore in a hopeless situation.

It is better that no one forms a coalition with the CDU than with the wrong party. The incompatibility decision with the Left was made primarily because of Ms Wagenknecht. The remaining Left is completely harmless! In Thuringia, one could easily sit down with the current Prime Minister Ramelow and talk to him about a minority government.

Coalition between AfD and BSW in the East “less problematic than if CDU sells its soul”

Isn’t there a risk that AfD and BSW will govern together?

I hope that it doesn’t come to that. But I would find that less problematic than if the CDU sold its soul and governed with Sahra Wagenknecht.

Like Wagenknecht, the Chancellor is now calling for peace talks for Ukraine. Is he right?

If the Russians wanted peace, all they had to do was stop their war. It’s that simple.

Would it be a solution to offer Putin peace in exchange for land? That is, the currently occupied territories in exchange for the assurance that the rest of Ukraine can join NATO?

I don’t see him agreeing to that. But of course, Ukraine joining NATO would be the minimum requirement. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine was the most heavily armed country in Europe. In the Budapest Memorandum, Kiev agreed to give up these weapons – and in return received a peace guarantee from Russia. Why should a country that was nevertheless invaded believe any guarantee from Putin?

“Not only Ukraine is the war target, but Germany and the whole of Europe”

How long will the Ukraine war last?

I fear it will take longer, perhaps even years. And everyone should know: the war target is not Ukraine, but Germany and the whole of Europe. Putin wants a Eurasia from Vladivostok to Lisbon. He says that again and again.

Merz has just been announced as candidate for chancellor. Is this the right decision in terms of foreign policy?

I am very pleased that Merz, a convinced transatlanticist, is the candidate for chancellor. Now, however, Adenauer’s party must once again send clear signals for European unification. We must work on this. Unfortunately, there have been no new visions for the future of Europe recently – and certainly not from the current government.