One more sign that the governments of Morena do not have empathy with the citizens and do not show interest in supporting the local economy can be seen from the streets of Culiacán, where the governor’s godson, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, once again gave him the back to the Union of Tenants of the Center of Culiacán denying them the benefit of discounts on fines and surcharges on property that historically they had always had.

First it was the former president, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, also from Morena, who eliminated this benefit, then the current municipal president does, who upon taking office, where by the way he arrived by imposition, continues with the same government policy of eliminating support for small businesses in the center of the state capital.

As if the pandemic had been a minor thing and the perception of citizen security were optimal for the economy to function properly, Morena and her representatives in each government still add salt to the wound that the economy has opened in each family.

As if it were a mockery, the Culiacán council approves only a 10 percent discount on this benefit that, added to the 10 percent that was already available, only reaches 20 percent, which is insufficient, it does not help them in current conditions. of a stagnant economy, since recovering from losses due to the pandemic would require support and work time.

The demonstrations seem not to move an ounce of sensitivity in the hearts of the Morenista rulers, since the union of merchants in a common demand to obtain a benefit that, in addition, will make them comply with a municipal obligation, was useless.

Have you ever wondered how many Morenista officials owe municipal and state taxes? Surely it is not necessary to investigate in depth to find them, but it is an injustice that with the power they currently hold, they have the luxury of using tricks to slow down the economy of our city, our state and our Mexico.

The example is seen from “above”, as we see how the tenant of the national palace fails to comply with each of his campaign promises, in the same way the governments emanating from his own party do so in the states and municipalities. In the case of Culiacán, Gámez Mendívil did not run a political campaign, because he was simply not elected by the citizens, but by the Governor and supported by local deputies, but what is certain is that when he took office he made commitments with the downtown tenants by saying that they would return the 40 percent discount on fines and surcharges on the Property Tax, but to be fair, since merchants are the ones who keep the local economy afloat, the least the government should do is waive 100 percent of fines and surcharges so that, with that facility, everyone is up to date with municipal taxes and thus allows a win-win benefit between citizens and the Government.

I am not new to this, in my time in the Culiacán council and in the local Congress I worked in what I had to benefit the small and medium-sized merchants of my city and my state, I lobbied what was possible to favor them and that economic growth was increasing, but times are not the same and neither are government representatives, now it is simply seen that they turn their backs and appeal to oblivion so that everything flows without changes or support.

We should not be surprised by the sad figures of the declining economy, the loss of jobs, the increasing inflation and, therefore, also an increase in crime, but since the Morenista governments always have “other data” it seems that they do not occur account of the damage they do to Culiacanenses, Sinaloans and all Mexicans.

It is time to join forces, for political parties, civil organizations, economists, lawyers and society in general to unite in support of those who are an important part of the group of people who support the local economy, such as the tenants and merchants of downtown the city. We demand that the Government keep its pledged word and allow the discounts that, by law, correspond to good citizens. Otherwise, as civil society and as political bodies it will be necessary to promote law initiatives for the benefit of all Sinaloans and for the benefit of local economic growth.