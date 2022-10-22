Government, Meloni premier: not only economic and international issues, Giorgia will have to be careful of allies …

Now comes the fun. There is no fatality in politics. Each party has what it deserves, reaping what it has sown. The early vote of 22 September 2022 was clear: the Italians trusted the center-right, first and foremost the party of Giorgia Meloni, choosing a political majority after ten years. The voters have punished the center-left and its surroundings, Pd first. For the first time since the postwar period, the right-wing party heir to the neo-fascists of Msi it is by far the most voted party, bringing its leader to Palazzo Chigi Giorgia Melonifirst woman premier of Italy.

Thus, the first “true” right-wing government was born. A fact that marks the history of Italy, not without worries, with international implications. If this isn’t revolution, what is it? Done on government, it is necessary to pass from words to deeds, going straight, immediately demonstrating, with concrete deeds and facts, that the new musicians play new music, changing the face and substance of a country that has been on an inclined plane for too long, if not adrift , on too many fronts. Keeping the bar straight starting from international politics to reaffirm with facts the position of pro-European and Atlanticist Italy, no ifs and buts.

In the majority, a Berlusconi it’s at Salvini all that remains is to adapt by making the best of bad luck, passing from protagonists to supporting actors. There is no tripe for cats. A possible ko of the new Meloni executive since his first steps, very difficult but never say never! It would be fatal for the leaders of Come on Italy and of the League and for the two center-right parties while it would be Meloni and his party to get full votes in case of early elections bis.

If it is certain that the new Meloni-led center-right government will have a hard life especially for its internal fibrillations, it is equally certain that thinking of uniting the opposition (which ones?) And preparing an alternative is just a mirage. The parties outside the government are already all armed against each other. Those who believe in constructive, credible and governmental opposition are deluded.

The opposition, starting with the Democratic Party in crisis of leadership, identity, political line and in shock for having passed in an amen from the government to the opposition and having paved the way for the first “true” right-wing executive, are ready to inventing “democratic emergencies” to look for shortcuts that bring them back to the government with more or less wide-ranging or even public health bungled formulas, without going through the vote knowing full well that the Italians, in the enclosure of the polls, would reduce them to dust. Keep saying how it does Read: “We will do everything to make this government fall” means only propaganda, shoot yourself in the foot. Pd and opposition are already in the field to campaign, not to make opposition useful to the country.

Time is running out. The agenda of the new government is immediately demanding with many challenges: from the maneuver to the NRP, from bills to justice, from Covid to the open bubo of immigration, with the sword of Damocles of the war in Ukraine. At the helm of the country, it can be said alone, Giorgia Meloni will have a hard life. Immediately. You will have to be judged on the facts.

