Justice, Nordio Towards Resignation. New Shock in Meloni Government

Carlo North announces his resignation as minister of Justice: “As soon as the reforms are finished I will leave the position. I thank the Prime Minister Melons for the trust you have placed in me”. With these words the Minister of Justice, fresh from the approval in the Chamber of the decree that cancel the abuse of office communicates the will to take a step back. Some suspect that his reform represents the viaticum for the Constitutional Courtbut he strongly denies this hypothesis. “But let’s not joke. Apart from – Nordio tells Il Corriere della Sera – that I wouldn’t have the requirementswhen I have completed the reforms I will say to President Meloni, to whom I am grateful for the trust she has placed in me, “Nunc dimittis servum tuum, domina”. Only in a political sense, of course. I will be able to return to my beloved readings and, as long as health holds, to sport“. Nordio then returns to the reforms just approved in Parliament.

On the abolition of abuse of office says: “Our criminal arsenal against the illicit behavior of disloyal public officials is the most powerful in the EU. And many illegitimate acts can be sanctioned with Cancellation and compensation. More effective, rapid and deterrent remedies for the eliminated crime”. Nordio also dismisses the accusations for the cut to wiretapsThe bill does not affect the effectiveness of wiretapping. It simply protect the dignity and privacy of third parties. In future reforms, investigative needs will be reconciled with the right to secrecy of communications enshrined in the Constitution as a primary asset”.

Then the Keeper of the Seals dwells on another provision that has caused discussion, that of warn the criminal before the arrest. “You always see – Nordio continues to Il Corriere – things from the side of the prosecution and never from the citizen. More than half of these arrests later turn out to be unjustified.. Lives ruined, finances shattered, professional and political careers compromised, all because prosecutors and investigating judges acted hastily, perhaps hoping that with preventive detention the defendant would confess and cooperate. It is not a liberal system“.