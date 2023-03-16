Elections to compose the Board of Directors of the state-owned company will be held on April 27

Petrobras informed this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) that it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy with 3 more nominations of names to compose the Board of Directors of the state-owned company, whose elections will be held at the next Ordinary General Meeting of the company, scheduled for April 27. Here’s the full of the release (126 KB).

On February 27, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirahad already announced the list of nominees for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for Petrobras’ board of directors. For the presidency of the council, Silveira appointed the current secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes.

According to Petrobras, the ministry asked that the names be evaluated by the company’s bodies so that, if impediments are identified that make these candidates unfeasible, substitutions can be made in time not to delay the meeting.

Read below the profile of each of the candidates presented by the government this Thursday (15.Mar):

RENATO CAMPOS GALUPO

He has a degree in law from UFO (Federal University of Ouro Preto), specialist in criminal law and criminal procedure applied by the UMA University Center and postgraduate degree in economic criminal law by the Institute of Criminal and European Economic Law of the Faculty of Law of Coimbra University.

He was legal advisor in the Chamber of Deputies (2007-2021).

It is also a member of abradep (Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law), from IBCCRIM (Brazilian Institute of Criminal Sciences) and the PCI (Institute of Criminal Sciences).

ANELIZE LENZI RUAS DE ALMEIDA

Bachelor of Law from ceub (University Center of Brasília), Anelize has a postgraduate degree in public law from Federal District University Center and in public administration by FGV (Getulio Vargas Foundation). He also holds a master’s degree in public policy from university of oxfordin the United Kingdom.

In 2006, he joined the Attorney General of the National Treasury and, in January 2023, became attorney general. From 2020 to 2021, she was also a consultant for the Union at AGU (Advocacia Geral da União).

EVAMAR JOSÉ DOS SANTOS

Graduated in business administration and post-graduated in finance and public accounting from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais). Since 2017, he has been acting as a financial advisor.

For 37 years, he served as a civil servant for the ALMG (Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais), with experience in managerial positions such as Deputy General Manager and Director of Infrastructure. In the private sector, Evamar dos Santos worked in the Mercantile Bank of Brazilfrom 1978 to 1980.