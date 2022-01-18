Green Pass, free access to newsstands, pharmacies and grocery stores

The government has decided to activate a further tightening to incentivize even more i vaccines anti Coronavirus. From February 1st the new rules will take effect in shops, there will be few exercises for which it will not be necessary to exhibit the Green Pass. The list also includes i tobacconists, enough cigarettes to those who are not vaccinated or buffered every two days. Some details – read the Corriere della Sera – will still have to be finalized, but the line is decided and there will be few exceptions. After days of negotiations between the Ministry of Public Administration led by Renato Brunetta and that for economic development governed by Giancarlo Giorgetti, the list is ready. Today, at the latest tomorrow, the premier Mario Draghi will sign the Dpcm.

From tobacconist – continues the Courier – the basic Green Pass will be needed. During the 2020 lockdowns these stores had remained open because they had obtained the derogation. Now the government believes that they cannot be included in the list of exempt businesses because the items for sale are not among them “Essential for personal care”, but also because in many of these shops there are slot machine and other gaming appliances. No basic certificate to make purchases of newspapers And periodicals in outdoor newsstands (the kiosks), while it will be used in indoor stores that sell newspapers or stationery items. Basic Green Pass also mandatory to enter the libraries. No basic green pass for shopping in the area open-air markets. The government is oriented to allow purchases even to those who have no certification.

