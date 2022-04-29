“The dramatic international situation is causing the costs of raw materials and energy to skyrocket, causing very heavy damage to businesses and families”

“We ask the government for a shocking intervention capable of lowering the degree of difficulty, the ‘fever’ we are experiencing. Being responsible means telling Italians the truth and the truth today is that we are entering a period of recession economic if we do not immediately carry out gestures that rarely avoid it.Our request is strong and immediate to ask the government for an energy allowance for families and interventions that prevent companies from closing and firing. I say this also because if we do not intervene as soon as possible, the fire will break out and the costs of the damage will be much greater than today’s cost to avoid it. We therefore ask the government to intervene“The leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, said this when he warned:” The dramatic international situation is driving the costs of raw materials and energy to the stars, producing very heavy damage to businesses and families. The situation will get worse unless strong and radical action is taken at European and national level. At a European level it means taking decisive action on gas prices, while at national level it is necessary to act on the issue of energy costs, but also to reduce taxes on labor, thus intervening on the tax wedge. This must be the fundamental objective for the government “.

Letta: fascinated by the divided center-right sleight of hand – “The center-right will make its choice, but it is divided in Palermo as it is divided at the national level. national team are both in the government and in the opposition “. The Pd leader, Enrico Letta, said this, adding: “It is sensational, I have never seen in any country a coalition that is organized with forces that are in government and opposition”.

Read also:

Pfizer vaccine, Biontech shock: “Previously undetected problems”

FdI: “We are preparing the new government at the Milan Conference. Meloni premier ..”

Ukrainian war, mystery about the attacks in Transnistria. Moldova red alert

Italy clinging to Putin’s Russian gas. Copasir blocks African methane

“To us” and fascist greetings at the funeral of Assunta Almirante

Treviglio, 70, shoots neighbors. Perrino: “Prohibit all weapons”. VIDEO

Poste Italiane is among the 25 strongest brands in the world for Brand Finance

Hera, 2021 financial statements approved: net profit of € 333.5 million (+ 10.2%)

Unindustria, the 2022 General Assembly took place today