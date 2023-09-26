Government, new anti-migrant decree: anyone who lies about their age will be expelled

Expulsions for those who lie about their personal details, more stringent checks to ascertain the age of those who disembark and sixteen-year-olds in reception centers with adults. These are some of the measures contained in the draft decree that the government will discuss in the Council of Ministers tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September, once again dedicated to migrants.

The current version of the decree provides that migrants who falsely declare their age or, in general, their identity may be expelled from Italy.

Expulsion is also possible for those who hold a residence permit, if there are “serious reasons of public order or state security”. This can be arranged by the Minister of the Interior “by giving prior notice” to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Furthermore, “when there are serious public security reasons, expulsion is ordered by the prefect”.

According to the draft, minors aged at least 16 can be accommodated together with adults if facilities are not available to accommodate minors.

Another proposal concerns checks on the age of those arriving. Currently, age assessment is carried out by multidisciplinary and multi-professional socio-health teams, but “in the case of significant, multiple and close arrivals, following search and rescue activities at sea, tracing at the border or in transit areas ” and “of tracing on the national territory following entry by evading border controls” the draft provides that “the public security authority, in carrying out dactyloscopic and photographic surveys, may immediately order the carrying out of anthropometric or other health tests, including radiographic tests, aimed at identifying age, immediately notifying the public prosecutor at the court for persons, minors and families who authorizes their execution in written form”.

There will also be exceptions, if necessary, to the capacity limits for reception centers and facilities, provided that the hotspots do not host more than double the expected number of people. “The implementation methods of the exemptions referred to in the previous period are defined by a Technical Commission, established without new or greater burdens on public finances”, reports the draft.

The government also intends to increase the number of Armed Forces personnel involved in the “Safe Roads” operation by 400 units to strengthen controls at the main Italian railway stations. The cost of the increase, from 1 October to 31 December 2023, would be 2.8 million euros.

“In order to ensure adequate levels of reception in the hotspots, in the event of significant and close arrivals of migrants in the national territory coming from the Mediterranean sea routes”, the draft decree would authorize the Ministry of the Interior to make use of the Coast Guard, we read in the draft. From 2024 to 2028, the decree would authorize the recruitment of 100 volunteers into the Corps for each year.