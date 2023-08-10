President of the Chamber says that the Executive “forcibly” will need to discuss the proposal on the subject by the end of 2023

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) that the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will need to debate the administrative reform by the end of 2023. According to him, the change in public administration would be an alternative for balancing accounts.

“The only way to control your expenses is with administrative reform, many people get upset when I speak. Administrative reform is ready […] The government will forcibly have to enter into this discussion by the end of the year”, he said at an event promoted by Monte Bravo Investimentos, in Brasília.

Lira repeated that the proposal being discussed in the Chamber will not affect current civil servants, as it establishes a time cut. “It does not interfere with any acquired rights of those who are already employees, those who work, those who strive”, he declared. The new rules would apply only to new employees.

It is the 2nd time since the approval of the tax reform that Lira defends the approval of the administration in an event with businessmen. He denied, however, that he is the owner of the agenda in the Legislative.

“I’m not guiding. I’m not Mr. Reform, no. We did 3, the 4th is missing. When the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the spending cap were instituted, we had 4 structural reforms planned: social security, labor, tax and administrative”, he stated.

A PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 32of the administrative reform, was sent to the Chamber in 2020, in the management of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It was approved by the special commission in September 2021. The rapporteur was deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA).

Lira is one of the advocates of public sector reform. To be approved, however, a qualified quorum is required. The text needs to go through 2 rounds in the House plenary and receive 308 votes each.