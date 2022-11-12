For Fitto not a wallet, but a “super wallet”

“I thank the Prime Minister for this further act of trust “, said Minister Nello Musumeci. “Civil protection and ‘Casa Italia’ – he added – are two delegations of great responsibility and, therefore, particularly exciting, which join the one for the Policies of the sea. A delegation strongly desired by the President Giorgia Meloni, who demonstrates the the Government’s intention to enhance the sea as a great form of relaunch for Italy’s related industries. ”

Musumeci is the tenth Minister of Civil Protection, but in the meantime, as Il Messaggero writes, he is no longer the Minister of the South. “He was appointed just 21 days ago by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but yesterday he preferred to renounce the delegation, in fact it immediately appeared emptied of content after the Cohesion Policy and the Pnrr – to say the least strategic for the South and not only for economic reasons – they had been assigned to the Apulian super-minister Raffaele Fitto, owner of European Affairs “.

As the Messenger explains, “the delegation for the South ends with Raffaele Fitto and from a purely technical-operational point of view the solution appears to be the most logical, in fact almost inevitable after the transfer of responsibilities to Structural Funds, Cohesion Development Fund and Recovery and Resilience Plan (also considering the national co-financing we are talking about 200 billion for the South up to at least 2030) “. Not a portfolio, but a” super portfolio “, concludes Il Messaggero.

