Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 8:17 am

The federal government should veto the section of the exemption bill that reduces the social security contribution rate for all Brazilian municipalities by 2027, according to people familiar with the subject heard by the Estadão/Broadcast. The hammer has not yet been beaten, but the alternative is the most likely, as it would avoid the political wear and tear of Congress (which has been pressured by mayors in recent weeks) to remove the excerpt from the text. In exchange, the Executive must offer municipalities other solutions to cash problems.

The Chamber of Deputies approved, last Wednesday during the vote on the exemption bill, a device that reduces the social security contribution rate for all Brazilian municipalities. The Senate had stipulated that this reduction would only be for municipalities with less than 142,600 inhabitants.

The impact of the measure approved in the Chamber would be around BRL 7 billion, approximately BRL 4 billion less than the Senate text, according to estimates by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). As the impact is smaller, there was an expectation that the text would be easier to be approved by the government. However, the very constitutionality of the measure is under discussion.

Bahia’s bench is one of the resistant points to give up the measure. According to the CNM, the issue of social security is a relevant agenda for municipalities in the State. Of R$ 200 billion in social security debt, more than R$ 40 billion are from Bahia, according to calculations by the entity. The proposal was even suggested by state parliamentarians, including the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT). In 2021, he proposed a bill along the same lines as the amendment passed in the House.

People familiar with the matter claim that the tendency is for the passage approved in the Chamber to be maintained in the Senate. The solution, then, would be for the government to veto this stretch, with the commitment to present other alternatives with fiscal impact to mayors.

Executive studies alternatives to offset veto

An alternative to compensate for a possible government veto to cut the social security rate of municipalities cited by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and which would have the support of mayors, is the approval of a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which increases the resources of the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM) by 1.5%. Lira said that she preferred this proposal to replace the social security benefit and even defended the idea with the president of CNM, Paulo Ziulkoski. However, according to reports, the director of the entity did not want to give up the exemption and expose himself to the mayors without the guarantee that there would be advances in the PEC.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated, however, that the PEC that raises FPM resources will not “solve the problem”. “I believe that we have to look into municipal finances and understand what is happening”, he said on Friday, reinforcing that he was not sought after by mayors and deputies and that he is open to dialogue.

On the other hand, the Secretariat for Institutional Relations, under Minister Alexandre Padilha, has been holding meetings with municipalities to receive demands and build alternatives.

The deputies themselves did not want to withdraw the proposal, considering that they did not have the “burden” of rejecting a benefit to city halls. The leader of the PT in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu (PR), even said that it was not “fair” with the benches for the Executive to reject the text when it comes to the appreciation of the deputies. He reinforced that the decision was “much more political than technical and of merit”.