The company responsible for the work will also pay part of the amount for environmental compensation.

The federal government must pay R$90 million to indigenous people from the Waimiri Atroari reserve for the construction of the Tucuruí Line to supply energy to Roraima. The transmission lines pass through 122 kilometers of this territory. The amount was agreed in a meeting with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the state governor, Antonio Denarium (PP).

“The authorization for environmental and financial compensation was signed today for the Waimiri Atroari indigenous communities for the passage of the Tucuruí line. President Bolsonaro authorized financial compensation of up to BRL 90 million by the federal government today”, declared the governor in a conversation with journalists at Palácio do Planalto.

With the work, Roraima will become part of the SIN (National Interconnected System) for the production and transmission of electricity. The State is the only one that is not yet part of the system.

According to Denarium, the total compensation will be R$ 123 million. The other part will be paid by the winning company of the consortium responsible for the work, Transnorte Energia SA. The governor said he expects the start of the works in 2022. He says that, however, a readjustment of the value of the work will be necessary, bid by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) in 2011.

“As the bidding took place in 2010 and 2011, there must be a readjustment of the initial value, that is, an adjustment in the value of the work. After all, there was inflation during that period, the dollar also rose, and most of these products are imported“, he said. The value of the readjustment is still being defined by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, according to the governor.

The line will connect the transmission of energy from Manaus (AM) to Boa Vista (RR). The aim is to bringenergy security” for the State, according to Antonio Denarium. In September of last year, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources) authorized the start of the works.

Ministers Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), as well as state deputies and senators, also participated in the 3rd meeting.