TCU approved concession projects for 1,077 km of highways in Paraná; concessions should move R$ 18.6 billion, says government

The government plans to hold the auction in December for the concession of 1,077 km of federal and state highways in Paraná, the Ministry of Infrastructure said on Wednesday (26.Oct.2022).

O TCU (Union Court of Auditors) approved the concession of lots 1 and 2 of the “Rodovias Integradas do Paraná” project, which total approximately 1,077 km in length.

Here are the lots:

lot 1 : BR-277/373/376/476/PR and PR-418/423/427;

: BR-277/373/376/476/PR and PR-418/423/427; lot 2: BR-153/277/369/PR and PR-092/151/239/407/408/411/508/804/855.

According to the ministry, the expectation is that R$ 18.6 billion will be raised in investments. With the approval by the TCU, the government expects that the public notices will be published by the ANTT (National Waterway Transport Agency) in November, which would make the auction possible the following month.

The contracts will be for 30 years. The 1st batch should generate R$ 7.8 billion in investments and the 2nd, R$ 10.8 billion.

The project “Rodovias Integradas do Paraná” is divided into 6 lots. Together, they form an axis that connects the Port of Paranaguá, the metropolitan region of Curitiba, the West and North regions of the state and the Ponte da Amizade, on the border with Paraguay.