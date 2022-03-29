Government, Mulè (Fi): “Crisis? It would be like desertion to the detriment of the country and the Italians”

“How can there be a government crisis while the bombs fall two hours away from Milan?”. Thus replies the Undersecretary of Defense Giorgio MulèForza Italia, to the question of Affaritaliani.it if you fear a government crisis, in particular on the Def, given the firm position of the 5 Stars against the increase in military spending. “Hope the 5 stars that with Conte in government, military spending increased year by year even when the GDP was falling apart, make … peace with themselves having convinced the agenda in the House. However, the majority, numerically speaking, even without the 5 Star Movement would be the same and would go on “.

“But the opening of a crisis at this moment and on these issues would be such a demonstration of irresponsibility that it would border on desertion to the detriment of the country and the Italians. This is why I do not want to believe that it is a possible scenario“. Finally Mulè also comments on the yes of the Brothers of Italy, an opposition party, to the increase in military spending.” They showed a sense of responsibility. In this difficult phase for Europe they have put aside the party flag to take Italy’s flag. Especially good for the country, even before the future of the center-right “, concludes the Undersecretary of Defense.

