Government, more low than high. Giorgia Meloni, where is the announced turning point?

Prime Minister Meloni is in India for the G20 with many powerful people on Earth. Giorgia, in office since 22 October 2022, will certainly go down in history as the first female president of the Council of Ministers of the Bel Paese at the head of the first right-wing government, but also as the tenant who almost never stays at Palazzo Chigi and who beats every record of kilometers traveled in the world compared to previous prime ministers.

The Italians, the Democratic Party and the left rejectedin the last elections they voted centre-right, rewarding in particular Giorgia Meloni and her party, certain of a turning point without which Italy will no longer survive, not only on an economic level. A turning point that is struggling to arrive. The economy stagnates and up to now it has been the number of immigrants and crime news that has increased. Of course, some signals of symbolic value were given in the discontinuity, such as the legislation on rave parties and the hard line against baby gangs.

And Meloni’s choice was wise, denying many of her electoral promises, to continue in international politics and economics, in fact, along the lines of the previous Draghi government in office from 13 February 2021 to 22 October 2022. Perhaps the only electoral promise kept by the Meloni government is, so far, the de facto abolition of citizenship income, considered by most to be “income of nothing”. It is less wise, after almost a year of government, not to give real signs of change by continuing to follow the facts, not precede them, and operate in a “stop-gap” logic. without a general vision of real and overall change capable of turning the country inside out like a sock. The reality, the one that we experience first-hand every day, is that the real turning point announced does not exist, it does not exist yet.

Italians are no better off than before, they have even seen the problems of immigration and crime (not only youth) worsen and are forced to tighten their belts even more, spending more money on goods and services but purchasing less of them.

In the second quarter of 2023, GDP collapses (-0.4%) with only three states doing worse than Italy: Austria (-0.7%), Sweden (-0.8%), Poland (-2.2%). Negative data also for employment which in July 2023 decreases (-0.3%) while the unemployment rate rises to 7.6% (+0.2). In August 2023 the NIC consumer price index +0.4% on July and +5.5% in one year with a nosedive in household consumption in the food sector which marks a decline of -4.7% on an annual basis . This means that the quality of life, instead of rising, falls. According to Codacons, purchases are decreasing in volume by a total of 34 billion euros per year, equal to -1,316 euros on average on an annual basis per family. Was it better when it was worse? It is certainly time for change. Why has this always announced change not yet been seen, mainly in the economy, in terms of safety in cities (there are far-west areas), in terms of immigration (record number of landings)? There is no question of political and social action of the left oppositions, divided, in a crisis of identity and strategy, effectively isolated in the country and with the main party, the Schlein-led PD, below 20% in the polls, at risk of implosion.

At that time? Italy remains in the tunnel, with the weakest classes, workers and pensioners, increasingly in difficulty, with water at their throats. The main causes of this situation are mainly two: inflation (more money is spent to purchase the same quantity of goods and services) and the war in Ukraine, with the increase in energy and raw material prices which has caused production costs to skyrocket for companies who have had to increase the prices of their products. The post-pandemic push thus seems to be over and it becomes real to return to “zero point” growth rates. Here we are. Whoever is at the helm has the right and duty to steer the boat. Time is running out, even for Prime Minister Meloni.

In less than nine months we will vote for the European elections. Giorgia, hic Rhodus hic jumps.

