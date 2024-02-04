Undersecretaries: the mini government reshuffle between Economy and Relations with Parliament begins

Giorgia Meloni is working on a mini reshuffle of the government, in particular in terms of undersecretaries. For the moment, however, the hole left by Vittorio Sgarbi will not be filled. “After the resignation announced on Friday afternoon, Sgarbi will not be replaced at the Ministry of Culture for the moment“, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano, according to which “the delegations to museums, architecture and the security of cultural heritage which belonged to the undersecretary will pass ad interim into the hands of Sangiuliano”.

In any case, his step back opens the stage for a mini reshuffle which according to Il Fatto Quotidiano “could materialize in the coming months. The two ministries where new additions could arrive are that of Economy and Relations with Parliament”. And according to the Fact, “We Moderates, Maurizio Lupi's group of which Sgarbi was an expression, feel under represented in the government and claims at least one seat as undersecretary of the Economy where a centrist exponent is missing. The name is mentioned Ilaria Cavo, former Mediaset journalist rising for a position in government. The Ministry of Culture is inaccessible for her as it is an expression of Mediaset.”

On relations with Parliament, Il Fatto Quotidiano continues, in Meloni's magic circle “there was talk of the possible entry of Sarah Kelany, a deputy very close to the undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari and on the rise in FdI. So much so that she is adding assignment after assignment: immigration manager of the party and commissioner in Vercelli to replace Emanuele Pozzolo. You would help Meloni to have a political arm in Parliament to manage the relationship with the groups.”