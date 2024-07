The government of Argentine President Javier Milei mocked the fact that Peronists declared a holiday the day after the attack on Cristina Kirchner | Photo: EFE/Franco Trovato Fuoco/Archive

Argentine presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni condemned on Monday (15) the attack on former US president and new candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, and took the opportunity to criticize former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner.

“I express my absolute repudiation of the attack on the life of former US President and current candidate Donald Trump. Abhorrent events like this show that freedom is in danger. The free and capitalist Western world is under threat. There is no room for tolerance of this type of terrorist act,” said Adorni, at the opening of his daily press conference at the Casa Rosada.

“Of course, candidate Trump, far from playing the victim or trying to impose a holiday, will participate in the Republican convention in Milwaukee today, and there he will announce his running mate. Capitalism will prevail over those who want to impose an agenda contrary to human nature. The future will either be free or it will not be,” the spokesperson said.

It was a dig at Kirchner, who, when he was vice president under Alberto Fernández, suffered an assassination attempt in front of his home in Buenos Aires in September 2022.

The gun fired by the attacker, Fernando Sabag Montiel, who is on trial in Buenos Aires, misfired. Claiming “solidarity” with Kirchner, Fernández declared a national holiday in Argentina the following day.