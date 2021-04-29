After a week in which several massive demonstrations were registered in the City of Buenos Aires, and before defining the new restrictions due to the coronavirus, the national government warned that they will not allow mobilizations that “enter the capital as a block.”

“We are not going to allow mobilizations that enter the City en bloc,” warned Gabriel Fuks, secretary of Federal Articulation of the Ministry of Security.

The official said that it is a “very complex” issue that would take “several hours a day,” and that is why they ask the organizations for “responsibility.”

News in development.

